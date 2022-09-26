

StanChart plants 2,000 trees to sow seeds for a greener future

Consisting of eight individual tree plantation efforts in locations across Bangladesh, the initiative mobilised hundreds of staff from the Bank's various workspaces to plant a total of 2,000 saplings, says a press release.

As part of the Bank's tree plantation drive, the following categories of saplings were planted: Seedlings with nutrient value; Plants of economic import; Trees with timber value; Rare species and Saplings with ornamental value.

The largest of the tree plantation initiatives took place at Hamdard University in Sonargaon. Over 200 participants joined hands to plant 500 saplings on the premises. Among those present were Enamul Huque, Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Charted Bangladesh; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Mokarram Hossain, General Secretary, Tarupallab.

In August of this year, Standard Chartered Bangladesh introduced several initiatives aimed at cutting down on energy consumption and driving efficiency across all of the Bank's office spaces and branches. The Bank also launched the "Embracing Sustainability Challenge" - a country-wide challenge that moves members of the Bank's footprint to think greener, approach sustainability as a way of life, and lead by example. As part of last year's efforts, 1,600 trees were planted by the Bank in partnership with Tarupallab.

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish our sense of community. Protecting biodiversity and caring for the nation's - and world's - various ecosystems and biomes has been a top priority for the Bank. Standard Chartered's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity and sustainability, even in the face of a global pandemic, saw the bank secure 31 major international awards in 2021.

Started in 2008, Tarupallab is dedicated to protecting Bangladesh's ecological heritage - for present and future generations. Armed with the knowledge that trees are the oldest organisms on the planet, Tarupallab has spent the past 14 years spreading knowledge about and appreciation of the nation's flora and fauna. Currently, Tarupallab runs and facilitates a number of opportunities that teach nature lovers about the plants and animals found across Bangladesh. Tarupallab also organises and spearheads a number of tree plantation initiatives.















