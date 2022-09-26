MCCI for introducing five-year-long trade license

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Md Saiful Islam suggested introducing five-year trade licenses so that the businessmen do not need to renew it every year with spending money and time.

"Renewing trade licenses in union parishad areas is tougher than the process under the city corporation areas," he said while addressing a network luncheon for the business journalists at MCCI office on Saturday.

Issuing the long term trade licenses will eventually ease the doing business which is very much needed in time of current economic situation, opined the MCCI President.

In case of five year license authorities will inspect companies periodically and if they find any irregularity they may cancel their licenses, he opined.

Different studies suggest that 17 percent efficiency in logistics will increase 7.0 percent trade which is essential to promote and cease erosion of preferential trade with LDC graduation.

The MCCI, a leading business chamber, also expressed different view with the claim of the National Board of Revenue's (NBR) that said businessmen takes 11 days in releasing of goods from the Chattogram Port.

Rather, he said if the release of shipping documents from port can take place through online, it would be possible to save the time, Islam said.

So, it is not right that the businessmen take more time to release goods from the port, Islam said. Recently, a study by NBR said it takes 11 days for releasing imported goods from the Chattogram Port where businessmen eat up one third time of 11 days and finally delays the release of goods from the port.

Islam, however, citing a study of the World Bank, said if the proper trade facilitation is given to businessmen, some 14.3 percent trade will increase in Bangladesh.

He welcomed the initiative of currency swap with Chinese Yuan and Indian Rupee in international trade and said it will reduce pressure on US dollar reserves with Bangladesh Bank.

It is possible to save at least $4.0 billion if the one fourth of trade with India can be processed with exchange of taka and Indian rupees, he said given Bangladesh import $16.4 billion from India annually.

The MCCI President also said the long term import restriction may create challenges for business and employment although the government can save a handsome amount of dollar.

Islam said currently difference of exchange rate between importers and exporters is 10 percent or more than Tk10.0 per dollar which is discriminatory, currency swap will remove such discrimination.

The MCCI president said employment generation will not be a big challenge as the domestic economy has been performing strong even in the crisis time.

Habibullah N. Karim, vice-president and Adeeb Hossain Khan, director of the MCCI also spoke. -BSS









