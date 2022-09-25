Video
Sunday, 25 September, 2022
Covid: 4 more die, 350 new cases reported

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The country reported four more Covid-linked deaths with 350 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With the new numbers, country's total fatalities rose to 29,351 while the total caseload to 2,021,118, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate declined to 13.12 per cent from Friday's 15.38 per as 2,668 samples were tested.
Of the latest deceased, three were men and another was woman.
Of them, two were from Sylhet division and one each from Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions.
The mortality rate and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent  and 97.10 per cent respectively. In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.      -UNB


