Shifting conferences online can be a significant change for those accustomed to interacting with their peers while nibbling canapés in auditorium hallways. But a new study published in Nature Communications argues that keeping conferences virtual or employing a hybrid format, in which some participants attend in person while others attend online, can be a productive strategy in mitigating climate change.

In 2017, business events alone involved 1.5 billion participants from 180 countries, and contributed $2.5 trillion of spending while supporting 26 million jobs, according to a 2018 study by Oxford Economics. A report by Allied Market Research also found that the events industry will grow from an estimated $1.1 billion in 2019 to $1.5 billion by 2028.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, the global conference industry was contributing to 0.138 to 5.31 billion tons of CO2 equivalent (GT CO2e) per year, or the same as the annual greenhouse gas emissions of the entire United States, says Fengqi You, co-author of the new study and a systems engineering professor at Cornell University.

According to the new study, shifting conferences from meeting halls to online platforms can reduce the carbon footprint by 94 per cent and energy use by 90 per cent. The little carbon and energy that is still emitted during virtual conferences stem from things like home electricity consumption, although this is just a fraction of what's emitted during a full in-person event.

The study also found that a hybrid system could reduce a conference's carbon footprint and energy use by two-thirds while maintaining more than 50 per cent in-person participation. Conference organisers can help reduce an event's carbon footprint and energy by doing things like carefully choosing a hub that makes it possible for in-person participants to only travel a short distance, or choosing to only serve plant-based foods, the authors suggest.

One conference that adopted a hybrid approach was the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which took place in Marseille, France, in September 2021, after the pandemic delayed the original conference date in 2020. There were 5,700 registered in-person participants and 3,200 online participants, as well as 25,000 public visitors, according to the IUCN.

You said he hopes the new study will help raise public awareness about the climate change benefits of shifting conferences online or even adopting a hybrid format. He also points out that moving conferences online can help reduce 0.13 to 5 GT CO2e, equal to 0.3 per cent to 14 per cent of global carbon emissions, which can help the world meet targets crucial in mitigating the worst effects of climate change.

"The 2021 IPCC report indicates that if no reductions are made, the remaining carbon budget of 300-350 GT CO2 to remain with 1.5? [2.7F] global warming will run out in 8.3-9.7 years," he said. "The reduction from virtual events can extend the deadline by around 1.5 more years."





