Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Meena Day celebrated

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Staff Correspondent

Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Senior Secretary, Aminul Islam Khan has said, Meena, a children's television show created by UNICEF, is a symbol of strength, courage and motivation to every child. Meena symbolizes overcoming obstacles and adversities
through education.
He said these things while speaking as the chief guest at a function organised by the Department of Primary Education (DPE) on the occasion of Meena Day-2022 at Dhaka PTI on Saturday (September 24).
The secretary said that education is the main tool for human resource development. There is no alternative to quality education to build a bright future for children.  Therefore, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is working to build the foundation of the nation by providing quality education. I invite everyone to participate in this initiative.
Director General of Primary Education Shah Rezwan Hayat, chaired the programme while UNICEF Bangladesh Representative Sheldon Yate, Additional Director General of Primary Education Dilip Banik and others also spoke at the event.
Incidentally, like other countries, Meena Day declared by UNICEF is celebrated on September 24 every year in Bangladesh. This year the theme of the day is 'Quality Education in a Safe and Joyful Environment'.
Besides, various programmes including discussions, fairs, puppet shows, storytelling and cultural functios are organised on this occasion.


