AL's Dhaka South City GS Humayun gets show-cause notice

Dhaka South City Awami League (AL) General Secretary Humayun Kabir has been served show-cause notice by AL central committee for creating chaos at Lalbagh Thana conference and using abusive words against party activists, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua told reporters on Saturday.

He said, "Humayun Kabir was asked to reply within 15 days.

On Friday night, he came to the AL President's Dhanmondi office and

"received the show-cause notice," he said.

Humayun Kabir is accused of using abusive words against party activists in the presence of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders of the party during the Lalbagh Thana unit's conference on Tuesday.

He is also accused of getting involved in arguments and fighting with fellow party activists.

While trying to stop the chaos, Humayun took the microphone and asked them to stop slogans and used indecent words against them.

In the conference, fights broke out among the leaders and activists and none could bring the situation under control.

Biplab said, "The activists have been reprimanded for using indecent language during the conference for disobeying instructions."

Obaidul Quader said, "Don't jump, don't exaggerate. Elections are 14 months away but you have started testing your strength for showdowns. None of you can be MPs, you can't be leaders."

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak told the activists to stop fighting, "I am requesting you to stop the fighting. Don't create chaos, if you create chaos, action will be taken against you. Stop it. The general secretary of Awami League has come to you, realize the importance of this."

Humayun lives at Lalbagh.

At the beginning of the conference, the followers of local lawmaker Haji Salim and South AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir started fighting. Later, the police brought the situation under control.

At the second phase, fighting broke out between the supporters of Haji Salim and Ward No. 26 AL General Secretary and local Councilor Hasibur Rahman Manik.

Fight broke out again between supporters of Haji Selim, Humayun as well as the supporters of former MP Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin.

Central AL leaders had asked to postpone Chawkbazar Thana Awami League conference scheduled for 3pm on Friday. But local AL factions held a rally at the conference venue when clashes broke out among the rival groups.

It was an additional reason for serving the show-case notice on Humayun Kabir, said AL insiders.









