Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL's Dhaka South City GS Humayun gets show-cause notice

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Awami League (AL) General Secretary Humayun Kabir has been served show-cause notice by AL central committee for creating chaos at Lalbagh Thana conference and using abusive words against  party activists, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua told reporters on Saturday.
He said, "Humayun Kabir was asked to reply within 15 days.
On Friday night, he came to the AL President's Dhanmondi office and
"received the show-cause notice," he said.
 Humayun Kabir is accused of using abusive words against party activists in the presence of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders of the party during the Lalbagh Thana unit's  conference on Tuesday.
He is also accused of getting involved in arguments and fighting with fellow party activists.
While trying to stop the chaos, Humayun took the microphone and asked them to stop slogans and used indecent words against them.
In the conference, fights broke out among the leaders and activists and none could bring the situation under control.
Biplab said, "The activists have been reprimanded for using indecent language during the conference for  disobeying instructions."
Obaidul Quader said, "Don't jump, don't exaggerate. Elections are 14 months away but you have started testing your strength for showdowns. None of you can be MPs, you can't be leaders."
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak told the activists to stop fighting, "I am requesting you to stop the fighting. Don't create chaos, if you create chaos, action will be taken against you. Stop it. The general secretary of Awami League has come to you, realize the importance of this."
Humayun lives at Lalbagh.
At the beginning of the conference, the followers of local lawmaker Haji Salim and South AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir started fighting. Later, the police brought the situation under control.
At the second phase, fighting broke out between the supporters of Haji Salim and Ward No. 26 AL General Secretary and local Councilor Hasibur Rahman Manik.
Fight broke out again between supporters of Haji Selim, Humayun as well as the supporters of former MP Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin.
Central AL leaders had asked to postpone Chawkbazar Thana Awami League conference scheduled for 3pm on Friday.  But local AL factions held a rally at the conference venue when clashes broke out among the rival groups.
It was an additional reason for serving the show-case notice on Humayun Kabir, said AL insiders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 has had financial domino effect on a large population: Study
Covid: 4 more die, 350 new cases reported
More Zoom, less climate gloom as conferences move online
Meena Day celebrated
AL's Dhaka South City GS Humayun gets show-cause notice
Fear grips border areas as Myanmar fighter jets fire towards BD
Dengue: 440 more hospitalised in 24hrs
BHEL asked to conduct 'reliability test run' of Rampal Unit-1 by Oct


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft