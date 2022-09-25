Fear grips border areas as Myanmar fighter jets fire towards BD

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 24: Within days of firing mortar shells, fighter jets of Myanmar army have fired bullets towards Bangladesh this time, which have created panic among people living at the border.

According to Dil Mohammad Alam, a local union parishad member of Tombru area under Naikhongchhari's Ghumdhum union, Myanmar fighter jets fired 10-15 bullets between border pillar number 34 and 35 on Friday at about 10:45pm.

"Besides firing, sporadic sounds of explosions were also heard throughout the day," Dil Mohammad said.

Amir Hamza, a local trader, said that although sounds of firing bullets and mortar shells between other pillars of Naikhongchhari remained suspended for the time being, this hasn't been the case for pillar number 34 and 35.

"It seems like the latest round of firing is taking a permanent shape with the passing of time. All of us living in this part of the border are fearing for our lives as the intermittent sound of firing isn't showing any sign of stopping," Amir said. According to sources, the locals also heard the sounds of a total of four explosions at 8:00am, 5:10pm, 5:28pm and 6:00pm. -UNB









