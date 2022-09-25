Dengue: 440 more hospitalised in 24hrs



The number of dengue patients are increasing drastically in the city. The photo was taken from the capitals Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Another 440 patients were hospitalised with dengue 24 hours till Saturday morning amid a rise in the viral fever cases.This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 50 on Friday with two more deaths reported from Dhaka.Of the total deaths, 23 were reported from Dhaka division, 23 from Chattogram and four from Barishal division.Of the new patients, 325 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 115 outside it.A total of 1,628 dengue patients, including 1,272 inthe capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. This year, the directorate has recorded 13,440 dengue cases and 11,762 recoveries so far. -UNB