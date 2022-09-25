Video
BD open to sharing its Covid-19 management experience: Momen

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has welcomed the formation of the financial intermediary fund at the World Bank to complement investments in prevention, preparedness and response (PPR).
He has also laid emphasis on sustained and significant funds injected for capacity-building of the health sector, especially in
lower income countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Bangladesh is open to sharing its Covid-19 management experience, which had been centred around saving lives, supporting livelihoods - especially of the most vulnerable, and posting quick economic recovery," he said. Dr Momen was speaking at the opening session of the Covid-19 Global Action Plan (GAP) Ministerial held in New York on Friday, September 23.
The Foreign Ministers from several countries, including from Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand, and the Director General of WHO participated in the meeting. High level delegates from a number of countries, including France, Indonesia, Germany, UK, India, Norway, Italy, and South Korea also joined.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno and Botswana Foreign Minister Dr. Lemogang Kwape jointly convened the Ministerial, aiming at bringing together partners to maintain and strengthen political will to address COVID-19 challenges.
Dr Momen stressed on devising a global health strategy that will prepare the world better for any future pandemic.
He underscored the need to create a playbook where the countries will be ready to respond immediately to future health threats, the Foreign Ministry said.
Dr Momen highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh was a standout success in Covid-19 response.
Stressing further on the global partnership and concerted efforts, Foreign Minister lauded the multilateral processes, including initiatives like ACT-A and COVAX under WHO that played an important role in making vaccines and other Covid materials available.


