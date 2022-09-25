No let up in price hike of essentials

The price of a dozen eggs has increased by Tk 10 in the city's kitchen markets in the weekend. The increase in the price of eggs has frustrated the low-income people. Vegetables are also being sold at high prices. However, prices of fruits other than mangoes and apples have remained stable.

The price of eggs has increased by Tk 10 per dozen, brinjal by Tk 20 per kg.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital including Bashundhara, Malibagh, Karwan Bazar kitchen markets this correspondent found that chicken eggs were sold at Tk 145 to Tk 150 per dozen on Saturday, which was sold at Tk 135 the previous week.

However, the price of duck and local chicken eggs has increased. Last week it was sold at Tk 165 per dozen but on Saturday it was sold at Tk 185 to Tk 190 per dozen. The price varies slightly in different shops.

Rustam Ali, an egg trader of Rampura kitchen market told the Daily Observer, he was selling eggs of local chickens and ducks.

He said duck eggs are being sold at Tk 200 per dozen in the market. And local chicken eggs at Tk 200 per dozen. Quail eggs are being sold at Tk 45 a dozen.

Meanwhile, the price of ginger and garlic increased again in the weekend compared to last week. According to data from government marketing agency TCB, prices of local ginger and garlic per kg have increased by more than 14 per cent in the last one week.

Traders say that the price of garlic has increased by Tk 10 per kg within a week. Last week's rate of Tk 80 per kg of local garlic is being sold at the rate of Tk 90 per kg this week. And local ginger, which was sold at the rate of Tk 180 per kg last week, is being sold at the rate of Tk 215 per kg this week.

Traders said that besides local ginger, the price of imported ginger has also increased by Tk 20 per kg. They sold imported ginger at Tk 150 per kg last week but are selling it at Tk 180 per kg this week.

Meanwhile, traders are selling imported turmeric at Tk 40 per kg higher than last week. According to TCB data, the price of imported turmeric last week was Tk 200 per kg, this week the same turmeric is being sold at Tk 240 per kg.

In this regard, Sadekul Islam, a businessman in Karwan bazar kitchen market in the capital said, "The import of ginger, turmeric and garlic is less than before. Due to this, the prices of these products have increased."

In Bashundhara residential kitchen market, customers are not able to buy vegetables such as brinjal, sweet pumpkin, bitter gourd and other vegetables for less than Tk 60. Kachur lati, olkachu, jali kumara and barbati vegetables is around Tk 100 per kg. Long brinjal are selling at Tk 70, carrot at Tk 180, round eggplant at Tk 140, tomato at Tk 140 per kg.

The price of mutton has increased by Tk 100 per kg. Last week it was sold at Tk 1,050. Beef price remained unchanged. Boneless beef was sold for Tk 750. Broiler chicken has increased by Tk 10 to Tk 170 per kg.

Rising prices has also been seen in the fish market. The price of tilapia fish has increased by Tk 30 per kg and is being sold at Tk 200. The buyers of Malibagh market have complained that the price of shrimps and roopchanda fish is excessive. Although the price of Hilsa is the same as before.

Bottled edible oil was sold at the previous price. Apart from this, although the fruit market is much the same as before, the price of pomegranate has increased uncontrollably. It is being sold at Tk 500 per kg whereas it was sold at Tk 380 earlier. The price of apple increased by Tk 30 to Tk 280. Guava, papaya, watermelon, grapefruit were sold between Tk 80 and Tk 100.

Meanwhile, the price lists of different products in different markets of the capital also vary. When asked about this, Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate AHM Shafiquzzaman said, "The issue of price determination is not in our hands. But we have made 11 recommendations for price control. In view of which a case has been filed against several organizations including Kazi Farms. I will take immediate action if a seller complains about selling products at a higher price."

Ruhul Amin, who came to Gopi Bagh kitchen market in the capital, said, "The prices of everything in the market have increased. But the income did not increase, due to which I was forced to reduce the purchase of necessary items."

A buyer named MM Hossain said, not only the vegetable market, but now the price of every essential product in the market is high. No one's income has increased as expenses have increased. Lower middle class people are suffering the most. In our country, there is some monitoring in the market only during the month of Ramadan. After that there is no news for a whole year. That's the opportunity that businessmen take all the time.









