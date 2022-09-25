Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies: US media

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies: US media

Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies: US media

WASHINGTON, Sept 24: Louise Fletcher, the US actor who won an Oscar in 1976 for her performance as villain Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died, US media reported on Friday.
The 88-year-old died at her home in southern France, and is survived by two sons, entertainment publications Variety and Deadline reported, citing her representatives.
While she was best known for her portrayal of Ratched, Fletcher had an acting career that spanned more than six decades, including numerous appearances in television shows.
She had a recurring role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and garnered Emmy nominations for guest-starring roles on "Picket Fences" and "Joan of Arcadia" in 1996 and 2004 respectively.
Born in 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama to hearing-impaired parents, Fletcher used sign language to thank them for their support during her Oscar acceptance speech.
Her last credited work was a two-episode run guest-starring on the Netflix show "Girlboss" in 2017, according to IMDb.com.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies: US media
Indigenous activists raise climate awareness on sidelines of UNGA
BJP MLA's car vandalised over murder of Uttarakhand teen
Sri Lanka disperses student rally after partial protest ban
Historic UK castle at risk from climate change: Heritage body
Israel to sell air defence system to UAE
NASA gears up to deflect asteroid, in key test of planetary defense
Germany in talks over urgent help for regional energy providers


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft