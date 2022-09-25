Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

LUCKNOW, Sept 24: Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who were struck by lightning, officials said as they warned of more heavy downpours in the coming days.
Across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people died after their homes collapsed amid unrelenting rains, Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said.
Mohamed Usman, 15, was on his friend's roof in the city of Prayagraj when lightning struck Friday evening, killing him instantly. His friend Aznan, who goes by one name, was injured and is being treated in a hospital.
"As soon as they set foot on the roof, they were hit by lightning and my son died," said Mohammad Ayub, Usman's father.
Officials said 39 people in the state have died from lightning in the last five days, prompting authorities to issue new guidelines for how people can protect themselves during a thunderstorm.
Lightning strikes are common during India's monsoon season, which runs from June to September.
Col. Sanjay Srivastava, whose organization Lightning Resilient India Campaign works with the Indian Meteorological Department, said that deforestation, the depletion of bodies of water, and pollution all contribute to climate change, which leads to more lightning.    -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India
‘Iran must deal decisively with protests’: Raisi
Russia replaces top general, pursues breakaway Ukraine polls
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Typhoon lashes central Japan, killing two
US steps up diplomatic efforts with China on Taiwan, Russia
Chinese and Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in New York
Italy's Berlusconi says Putin 'pushed' into Ukraine war


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft