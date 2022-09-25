Video
Sunday, 25 September, 2022
Foreign News

‘Iran must deal decisively with protests’: Raisi

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

DUBAI, Sept 24: Iran must deal decisively with protests which have swept the country after the death in custody of a woman detained by the Islamic Republic's morality police, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday.
Thirty-five people have been killed in the weeklong demonstrations, according to Iran's state television, with protest spreading to most of the country's 31 provinces.
On Friday, state-organized rallies took place in several Iranian cities to counter the anti-government protests, and the army promised to confront "the enemies" behind the unrest.State media quoted Raisi on Saturday as saying Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquillity."
Raisi was speaking by telephone to the family of a member of the Basij volunteer force killed while taking part in the crackdown on unrest in the northeastern city of Mashhad.
The president "stressed the necessity to distinguish between protest and disturbing public order and security, and called the events ... a riot," state media reported.
The protests broke out in northwestern Iran a week ago at the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after falling into a coma following her detention by morality police enforcing hijab rules on women's dress.Her death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, the strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from sanctions.
Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils. Some have publicly cut their hair as furious crowds called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.    -REUTERS


