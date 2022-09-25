Fulbari farmers fetch profit from bottle gourd farming



A bottle gourd field in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

Various advance species of bottle gourd were cultivated in different villages in the upazila.

A visit to Kurushaferusha and other villages of Nawdanga Upazila of the district found hanging bottle gourds with trellis.

Growers are delighted to get much yield from small land at a little cost.

Contract grower Santosh Chandra Ray, 50, of Nawdanga area said, he has farmed bottle gourd on 2.5 bighas; fair weather assisted in good yielding; he has sold bottle gourd of Tk 1 lakh.

If the current market price continues, he might get a total sale of Tk 2-2.5 lakh.

He has taken lease of four-five bighas at a contract money of Tk 20,000 per bigha per year. He grows bottle gourd and other vegetables including brinjal and tomato.

He is now a successful entrepreneur. His life and family are living well.

Growers Mosharraf Hossain Dulu, 40, and Milon Islam, 45, of the same area said, they have farmed summer variety bottle gourds on one bigha each; this year's yielding has been better than last year's; the price is also fair; so bottle gourds of Tk 70,000 have been sold.

It is possible to earn over Tk 1 lakh from the sale of bottle gourds of one bigha farmed at Tk 10,000-20,000, they added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer said, marginal farmers were encouraged and were provided with different farming assistance; now they are shifting to bottle gourd cultivation; soil of the upazila is suited for bottle gourd-farming; mostly hundreds of farmers of Nawdanga Union have been solvent.

She added: bottle gourd is a favourite vegetable; it can be farmed for the whole year.

This season, a total of 12 hectares of land have been brought under bottle gourd cultivation in the upazila. The farming is continuing. It is hoped that cultivated lands will reach about 25-30 ha in the full winter season, she maintained.



