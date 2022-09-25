Eight nabbed with drugs in four dists

Eight people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Chattogram, Pirojpur, Cox's Bazar and Moulvibazar, recently.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested a truck driver along with 500 litres of liquors from Changaon area in the city on Friday.

The arrested man is Robiul Hossain Hridoy, 26, hails from Raozan Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandgaon Police Station (PS) Moinur Rahman Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Moulvi Pukurpar area and caught Robiul red-handed along with the liquor from a truck.

During initial interrogation, Robiul admitted that he along with some other drug peddlers used to collect those liquors and supply in different areas of the port city.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested person with the PS, the OC added.

PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug paddlers along with 197 yaba tablets and two grams of crystal meth from Nesarabad Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are: Md Hehedy Hasan, 40, son of late Ali Akber, and Md Raju 25, son of late Iaqub Ali, residents of Dakshin Jagantkhati Village in the upazila.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in an orchard behind a chicken farm of Jagantkhali Village in the evening, arrested the duo along with the drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nesarabad PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Deputy Director of RAB-8 Major Jahangir Alam confirmed the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three Rohingya men along with 1 lakh yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Md Ali Hossain, 34, son of Md Abdus Salam, Md yunus, 37, son of Shahidullah, and Hossain Ahmed, 25, son of Md Hasu Mia, residents of Kutupalong Rohingya Camp.

Cox's Bazar 34 BGB Battalion Commander Col Md Mehedi Hossain Kabir confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the press release, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Tulatali Betbunia area under Rajapalong Union at dawn, and arrested the trio along with the yaba tablets worth about Tk 3 crore.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested two drug peddlers along with hemp from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Mujahid Ali Ujjal, 33, and Tajul Islam, 25.

Kulaura PS OC Abdus Salek said a team of the law enforcers conducted an anti-drug drive in Uslapara area at night and arrested duo along with 0.5kg of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were produced before a court on Tuesday morning, OC Salek added.











