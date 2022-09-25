Video
Sunday, 25 September, 2022
Home Countryside

Minor dies from snakebite at Nandail

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Sept 24: A minor child died from snakebite in Nandail Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Hasan Mia, 4, son of A Awal, a resident of Birkamatkhali Village under Birbetagoir Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Hasan at around 2am while he was sleeping in the house, which left the child critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Local Union Parishad Member Azizul Islam confirmed the incident.


