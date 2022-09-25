160 detained on different charges in eight districts

A total of 160 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Mymensingh, Satkhira, Bogura, Kishoreganj, Natore and Moulvibazar, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 115 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

A total of 79.55 grams of heroin, 23 bottles of phensidyl, and 10 pieces of tapentadol and 100 grams of marijuana were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion-5 (RAB) arrested a person from Rajshahi on charge of extortion faking identity as a RAB official.

The arrested is Md Tarik Hossain, 34, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Meramotpur Village in Charghat Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 sources confirmed the information through a press release on Friday.

According to the press release, some persons faking their identity as RAB members demanded extortion money of Tk 5 lakh from a businessman, named Md Ibrahim Ali, on September 21.

Ibrahim gave them Tk 2 lakh.

Later on, he filed a case against them with Charghat Police Station (PS).

Following this, members of RAB-5 arrested one Tarik from Kakramari Market under Charghat PS on Thursday night.

During the initial interrogation, the arrested admitted his crime.

The arrested was, however, handed over to Charghat PS, the press release added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 26 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 10 were nabbed on various charges.

A total of 45 grams of heroin, 110 pieces of yaba and 100 grams of hemp were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 16 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrested, nine had arrest warrants, three were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on various charges.

Three grams of heroin and 63 yaba tablets were also recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NOAKHALI: DB Police arrested 18 members of juvenile gang from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the DB Police conducted separate drives in different places of Noakhali Municipality and arrested the 18 teenagers.

Superintendent of Noakhali Police Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.

He said the arrested juvenile gang members are being questioned and legal action would be taken against those who have the specific allegations.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A former leader of Juba League was detained by police from Bhaluka Upazila in the district on Thursday night after fleeing with another man's wife.

According to police, on September 15, former president of Bhoradoba Union Unit of Juba League Abul Hasem Sarker, 43, fled with one Nur-e-Alam's wife from Dhara Bazar Village of Haluaghat Upazila.

Later on, Nur-e-Alam lodged a complaint with Bhaluka PS in this regard.

Following this, police, in a drive, detained the accused from a house in Ghaner Mor area of Bhaluka on Thursday night.

Nur-e-Alam said Abul Hasem Sarker cheated his wife and later, fled the house with her taking gold ornament and cash money.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that legal steps will be taken after investigation.

SATKHIRA: Members of Burigoalini Forest Station Office in Satkhira Range have arrested 8 fishermen while they were trespassing in the protected area of Deep Sundarbans and fishing there.

The arrested fishermen are: Malek Sarder, son of Subad Sarder of Datinakhali Village of Shyamnagar Upazila; Rezaul Karim, son of Iman Ali of Kalbari Village, and Khairul Islam, son of Enayet Ali of Gobra Village of Koira Upazila; Mofidul Dhali, son of Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mosharaf Hossain, son of Abul Bashar, Serajul Sarder, son of Amjad Sardar, Bilal Hossain, son of Iman Sarder, and Khokon Sana, son of Dabir Sana.

On Thursday night, the Forest Office personnel led by Burigoalini Forest Station Officer Noor Alam arrested the fishermen red-handed while they were fishing with poison in the Madar Canal of Sundarbans.

At that time, the team also recovered a boat used by fishermen, 4 bottles of poison, fish and nets.

Satkhira Range Assistant Conservator of Forests AKM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested fishermen have been sent to jail following a court after filing of a case under the Forest Act.

BOGURA: Police arrested five people on charge of gambling from Santahar area in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are: Firoz, 30, Helal Uddin, 35, Sree Rabinath, 27, Joni, 25, and Robin, 33.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Malgudam Chamrapatti area under Santahar Municipality at night, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Adamdighi PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested a man on charge of blacking tickets of train from Kishoreganj Railway Station area in the district town on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested man is Md Jibon, 30, son of Mir Jahan Uddin, a resident of Manikkhali Village under Katiadi Upazila in the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kishoreganj Railway Station area in the afternoon, and arrested Jibon along with 67 train tickets.

A case was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police arrested four people along with two stolen cows from Baraigram Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Nur Islam, 31, Aminul Islam Sarder, 32, Jamal Fakir, 35, and Ashiqul Islam Molla, 33.

Police sources said two cows were stolen from the house of Abdus Samad in Bhabani Village of the upazila on Monday night.

Abdus Samad, later, lodged a complaint with local PS in this regard.

Following this, a team of the law enforcers arrested the four thieves along with the stolen cows from a pickup van at dawn on Tuesday using mobile phone technology.

The arrested persons were, however, sent to jail following a court order.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the matter.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Eight people including a woman have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Kamalganj Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Abul Kashem, Rubel Mia, Jotsna Begum, Jamshed Elahi, Rahmat Ali, Mintu Pal, Qudrat Ali and Rahman Ali. All of them are residents of the upazila.

Police sources said the law enforcers arrested them on different charges from different unions of the upazila on September 17.

Of the arrested, four persons were warranted criminals.

However, all of the arrested persons were sent to jail following the court orders.

Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj PS Md Harun Ar Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the matter.













