Diarrhoea patients on rise at Santhia



A view of the Diarrhoea ward at Santhia Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

Patients are treated in veranda and in other wards of the 50-bed Santhia Upazila Health Complex as its five-bed diarrhoea ward is already overlapped.

Diarrhoea patients have been admitted to the hospital for the last one week. Some patients are taking treatment from quack doctors.

Hospital sources said, rota virus is mainly causing the diarrhoea. Other reasons included food poisoning or bacteria attack.

Child Alsadi, 5, of Chhota Narinda Village, Meherunnesa, 50, of Gopinathpur, Kajoli Khatun, 40, and Shilpi Khatun of Dhopa Village, Zakir Ali of Fakirpara Mahalla in the Poura Sadar, Abdus Sattar, 67, of Solongi Village, Khushi Khatun, 25 of Nawrani, Mizanur Rahman, 37, of Ikorjana Village, and Asadul, 10, Mim, 18, Tahmina, 14, Shimu 15, and Shanta, 18, are lying admitted to the hospital.

"On September 16, I ate Singra and Jhalmuri outside and I developed loose motion and vomiting with blood. I got admitted to the Sadar hospital immediately," said Habib, a ninth grader of Ghughudah Model High School in the upazila.

A total of nine patients were admitted to the hospital on Sept 19. Of them Shilpi Khatun of Dhopadah Village said, "I am lying on veranda for not getting bed in the ward."

On duty-doctor of the emergency department Dr. Injamamul Haq said, besides the rota virus, the diarrhoea might be from amebiasis bacteria.

As prevention and treatment he advised keeping neat and clean, eating safe food, using healthy sanitary system, soap-wash and avoiding perished food.

Santhia Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Jannatul Ferdaus said, the diarrhoeal appearance has been due to weather change, virus and bacteria.

"Five-bed ward is not enough to accommodate all patients. In a compelling condition, we're putting patients on veranda and other wards. Bed number should be increased," she added.













