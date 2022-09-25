Village police, students get bicycles

Bicycles were distributed among 82 village police members and 748 students in Moulvibazar and Kishoreganj districts in three days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Bicycles have been distributed among 82 village police members of nine unions in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

Kamalganj Upazila administration organized the distribution programme on Thursday morning on the Upazila Parishad premises.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Nahid Ahsan was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by Kamalganj Upazila Uirbahi Officer (UNO) Sifat Uddin.

Kamalganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor Md Rafiqur Rahman, Vice-Chairman Ram Bhajan Koiri, former president of Upazila Awami League Mosaddek Ahmed Manik, and Kamalganj Municipality Mayor Jewel Ahmed, among others, were also present at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: Bicycles were provided among 748 students in the district on Tuesday under the Local Governance Support Project.

A discussion meeting was organized on this occasion in the conference room of the DC office in the town in the morning. Kishoreganj DC Md Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest at the programme with Deputy Director of Kishoreganj Local Government Division Md Habibur Rahman in the chair.

The chief guest said that the aim of this programme is to encourage poor and talented students, reduce the dropout rate in schools and increase the opportunities for education by empowering women.

A total of 748 bicycles were distributed among 125 boys and 623 girls in the district under the programme.

Sadar UNO Mohammad Ali Siddiqui, Etna UNO Nafisa Akhtar, Deputy Collectorate Obaidul Rahman Sahel, and Executive Magistrate Mahbubu Hasan, among others, were also present during the distribution.









