Padma fishes sold at cheaper price in Gokulpur haat



Fish being sold at Gokulpur Fishing Ghat along the Padma River at cheaper price. photo: observer

Fishermen of the Padma River are used to bring their netted fishes to the daily haat every morning.

Wholesalers and retail traders from different parts of the country, including Ishwardy, Lalpur, and Kushtia, are crowding the fishing station regularly. Later on, fishes are sent to different places of the country.

Chakrajapur Union of Bagha Upazila is detached from the main land having 15 chars. There are about 20,000 dwellers in these chars.

In the upazila, 26 kilometre (km) stretch including 15km in Chakrajapur Union are within Padma. The number of fishers is 370.

Destitute fishers due to erosion live in chars. Both permanent and temporary localities have grown up in some chars.

Fishers carry out their fishing in the Padma for the whole night, and, every morning, they bring their catches to the haat by 7am.

But a local fish trader Abdul Kuddus of Debattabinodanpur area said, "Every day I go to the Padma by engine-run boat and make purchases of fish from fishers, and get these to Gokulpur Ghat for sale. I have been doing this trade for the last five years. I am fine now. I have settled my elder daughter while second one Ria is studying at a local madrasa and little son Rana is a two grader of a school. Along with my old mother, our five-member family is living well."

A Kalidaskhalichar dweller Waliur Rahman said, "I make fish netting every day in the Padma River. I face no problem in selling my netted fish. Fishing is my main profession. My six-member family live on my fishing earning."

A purchaser coming from Lalpur of Natore Amirul Islam said, purchased fishes are brought to Ishwardi where fishes of Padma have high demand. The Gokul Haat continues till 8pm.

A Choumadia Char Fisher Jamsed Ali who came to the haat said, "I and my son got 1.5kg shrimp, 2kg baali, 4kg Lakoirh and 1.5kg boal fishes on Sunday morning. I sold these at the Ghat."

While roaming on new embankment road at Gokulpur on the same day morning, Teacher Golam Tofazzal Kabir of Digha School and College purchased 4.5kg Lakoirh at Tk 160 per kg.

He said, the haat fish price is cheaper than the rate at local markets.

Chakrajapur Union Chairman Bablu Dewan said, people of 15 Padma chars live on fishing.

Bagha Upazila Fisheries Officer Sahabul Islam said, most dwellers of Padma chars are landless and day-earning people; they are living life keeping pace with the nature always.

Also they make agriculture cultivation in the dry season while, in the rainy season, they shift to fishing, he added.











