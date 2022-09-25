Three minors among four drown

Three minor children and an elderly woman drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Khagrachhari and Nilphamari, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Khadiza, 2, daughter of Ramjan Ali, and Anar, 2, son of Kanchan Mia.

According to local sources, Khadiza and Anar fell down into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while they were playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members started searching for them and recovered their bodies from the pond at around 6:30pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Karimganj Police Station Shamsul Alam confirmed the incident.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A woman drowned as a boat capsized in a river in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pushpa Chakma, 60, a resident of Udalbagan area under Boalkhali Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a boat carrying at least 10 passengers capsized in a river in Udalbagan area at around 7:30am.

Locals rescued them including Pushpa in a critical condition while another went missing in the river.

Later on, Pushpa was taken to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Tonoy Talukder confirmed the incident.

NILPHAMARI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Domar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sinthia Akter, 3, daughter of Sajidul Islam, a resident of Motukpur Melapanga area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Sinthia fell down into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Domar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.















