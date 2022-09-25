Video
Home Countryside

ACC gives scholarship, edn materials in Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 24: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the district distributed scholarship money and education materials among poor but meritorious students of different secondary schools on Thursday.
Assisted by the office of the deputy commissioner (DC), the ACC arranged a distribution function in the District Education Office auditorium in the morning.  The objective of the scholarship is to give inspiration to the meritorious students to carry on their academic activities with much enthusiasm and festivity.
The event was chaired by President of district Corruption Prevention Committee KM Rezaul Haque.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman attended the function as the chief guest.
District Education Officer Enayet Hossain, Assistant Director of ACC-Rangpur coordinated office Sabdarul Islam, Deputy Assistant Director AKM Nure Alam Siddique were present as special guest.
Later on, guests formally distributed scholarship money, school bags with khatas and pens to 14 meritorious students. Each of the students received Tk 6,000 as scholarship money.
Besides, the selected students will get Tk 1,000 per month as scholarship money from the commission to run their academic activities without economic trouble.


