Six people found dead in 5 dists

Six people including a couple and two schoolgirls have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Chuadanga, Pirojpur, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Naogaon, in four days.

CHUADANGA: Police recovered the bodies of an elderly man and his wife from a locked house in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Najir Uddin, 70, and his wife Farida Khatun, 60, residents of Puraton Bazarpara area under Alamdanga Municipality.

It was learnt that as the couple had not receive their phone calls since Friday, their son-in-law came to their house on Saturday morning and found the house locked from inside. He then informed the matter to police.

Later on, police and Fire Service men recovered the bodies of the couple with their hands and legs tied up after breaking open the door.

A machete was found beside the bodies.

Several injury marks were found on the man's body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Alamdanga Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Prapti Halder, 15, daughter of Kishor Halder, a resident of Boibunia Village under Matibanga Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Hazi Abdul Goni Secondary School.

Police sources said the body of Prapti was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her residence in Boibunia area on Wednesday.

Being informed, police have recovered her body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Nazirpur PS OC (Investigation) Md Ali Reza confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the floating body of a youth from the Naf River in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Teknaf PS OC Md Hafizur Rahman said locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the Naf River in Naikkhangpara area under Teknaf Municipality at around 10am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A boat was capsized in the river on Sunday last. The deceased might be the victim of the incident, police assumed.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from a hostel in Raozan Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Enuchai Marma, 17, daughter of Aungchai Marma, hailed from Pashchim Taitang area of Rangamati District. She was a ninth grader at Hoarpara Agrasar School in the upazila.

It was learnt that Enuchai Marma's messmates spotted her body hanging from the ceiling of her room in the hostel and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the hostel and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Raozan PS Babul Azad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal steps will be taken in this regard.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hazrat Ali, 75, son of late Jaimuddin, a resident of Aranagar Refugee Para Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Hazrat Ali hanging from a branch of a tree in the area at dawn and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have committed suicide by hanging himself.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.













