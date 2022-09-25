Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Under-construction bridge develops cracks at Bauphal

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Our Correspondent

The under-construction bridge in Purba Indrakul Village at Bauphal. photo: observer

The under-construction bridge in Purba Indrakul Village at Bauphal. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Sept 24: A partially collapsed under-construction bridge in Bauphal Upazila of the district has developed cracks.
The bridge witnessed the partial collapse in the wake of diving down its slabs. Now the cracks have created panic among locals as they feared, it might completely collapse anytime.
According to sources, in 2021-22 financial year, the bridge over a canal was initiated at Purba Indrakul Sattar Munsi Baari point under Surjamoni Union by Disaster and Relief Affairs Ministry.
The work order of the bridge project at Tk 81 lakh was given to contracting farm Safayet Enterprise.
But after the beginning of the construction of the bridge huge irregularities were objected by locals. The piling of the bridge was not done according to the schedule.
In paving slabs, shuttering work was done on tree stems. Later on, about two-foot slabs got collapsed in the middle.
A recent visit found cracks at several points of the bridge.
Sultan Musi, Zakir Mridha, Mahibul Hawladar, Abu Zafar, Abul Hossain, Yunus Gazi, and more locals complained, since the beginning of the construction, irregularities have been detected every stage.
In the face of local protest, the contractor went hideout without completing approach roads, they added.
Irregularities were informed to the authorities concerned, but no step was taken in this regard, they further said.
No representative of the contractor was found at the site.   
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Rajib Biswas said, no irregularity took place in the constriction work; it might be hair cracks on plaster; the main structure didn't develop cracks.
Despite that if fault is found in inspection, necessary measures will be taken, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villagers formed a human chain at Teliani under Bamandanga Union
Fulbari farmers fetch profit from bottle gourd farming
Eight nabbed with drugs in four dists
Minor dies from snakebite at Nandail
160 detained on different charges in eight districts
Diarrhoea patients on rise at Santhia
Village police, students get bicycles
Padma fishes sold at cheaper price in Gokulpur haat


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft