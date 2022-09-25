Under-construction bridge develops cracks at Bauphal



The under-construction bridge in Purba Indrakul Village at Bauphal. photo: observer

The bridge witnessed the partial collapse in the wake of diving down its slabs. Now the cracks have created panic among locals as they feared, it might completely collapse anytime.

According to sources, in 2021-22 financial year, the bridge over a canal was initiated at Purba Indrakul Sattar Munsi Baari point under Surjamoni Union by Disaster and Relief Affairs Ministry.

The work order of the bridge project at Tk 81 lakh was given to contracting farm Safayet Enterprise.

But after the beginning of the construction of the bridge huge irregularities were objected by locals. The piling of the bridge was not done according to the schedule.

In paving slabs, shuttering work was done on tree stems. Later on, about two-foot slabs got collapsed in the middle.

A recent visit found cracks at several points of the bridge.

Sultan Musi, Zakir Mridha, Mahibul Hawladar, Abu Zafar, Abul Hossain, Yunus Gazi, and more locals complained, since the beginning of the construction, irregularities have been detected every stage.

In the face of local protest, the contractor went hideout without completing approach roads, they added.

Irregularities were informed to the authorities concerned, but no step was taken in this regard, they further said.

No representative of the contractor was found at the site.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Rajib Biswas said, no irregularity took place in the constriction work; it might be hair cracks on plaster; the main structure didn't develop cracks.

Despite that if fault is found in inspection, necessary measures will be taken, he added.





















