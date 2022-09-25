Lightning kills three in Habiganj, Mymensingh

Three men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Mymensingh, in three days.

HABIGANJ: Two farmers were killed by lightning strike in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Karim, 65, and Nur Uddin. Both of them were residents of Majlishpur Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, thunderbolt struck Abdul Karim and Nur Uddin when they were working at a field in Pithabari area near Majlishpur Village in the morning, which left the farmers dead on the spot.

Later on, locals recovered their bodies from the field.

MYMENSINGH: A man was killed by lightning strike in Fulbaria Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Akbar Ali, 65, a resident of Palshtali Daripara Village under Radhakanai Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Akbar Ali was working in a field next to his house in the evening. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the field.









