Prevent question leaks first

In our experience of leaking question papers, many exams held in the country have to be cancelled. So prevent the question leak before the exam is not cancelled. It's not hard work. There have been many exams before without question leaks. Proper enforcement of the law and identification and punishment of the culprits will prevent question leaks.



Question paper leakage is clear, but why are those concerned not taking responsibility for it? If this continues, our education system will collapse; there will be no quality of education. The country will be deprived of a truly educated nation. And that is terrible news for the country.



Leakage of question papers in public examinations is not a new phenomenon in our education system. The government is able to crack down on militants, prosecute war criminals, ignore the World Bank and do tough things like the Padma bridge. But why is the state failing in the case of question paper leak? Can those concerned avoid responsibility? So it is not right to delay any longer. I feel that strict punishment is urgently needed against those involved in question paper leak and unethical activities.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



