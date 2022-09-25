Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prevent question leaks first

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

In our experience of leaking question papers, many exams held in the country have to be cancelled. So prevent the question leak before the exam is not cancelled. It's not hard work. There have been many exams before without question leaks. Proper enforcement of the law and identification and punishment of the culprits will prevent question leaks.

Question paper leakage is clear, but why are those concerned not taking responsibility for it? If this continues, our education system will collapse; there will be no quality of education. The country will be deprived of a truly educated nation. And that is terrible news for the country.

Leakage of question papers in public examinations is not a new phenomenon in our education system. The government is able to crack down on militants, prosecute war criminals, ignore the World Bank and do tough things like the Padma bridge. But why is the state failing in the case of question paper leak? Can those concerned avoid responsibility? So it is not right to delay any longer. I feel that strict punishment is urgently needed against those involved in question paper leak and unethical activities.
 
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prevent question leaks first
Peace is not the absence of war
Pritilata Waddedar: A unique example of bravery, patriotism
PM Hasina’s visit to India in Pankaj’s eye
Entrepreneurs need security
Myanmar, Bangladesh border tensions’ solution through holistic diplomatic approach
Deforestation: A concern
Beware the prospect of a nuclear calamity


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft