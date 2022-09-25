Entrepreneurs need security

Like other third world countries, in Bangladesh too, everyone is constantly running after government jobs. Millions of job aspirants apply for various government jobs every year. Millions of candidates apply against hundreds or thousands of posts.



A government job in this country is like a golden deer. Salary or benefits are not that important. Job aspirants are willing to make all kinds of sacrifices to get only one government job. The highest government job in terms of benefits and security in Bangladesh is a cadre-based post in the Bangladesh Civil Service. Many students leave everything and try continuously for 4 to 5 years just to become BCS cadre.



3 lakh 50 thousand 716 candidates applied in the last held 44th BCS preliminary. According to PSC sources, till now the maximum number of applications was received in 41st BCS. More than 4 lakh 75 thousand candidates applied for that BCS.4 lakh 35 thousand 190 applications were received in the 43rd BCS. 43rd BCS was the second highest as per application.



Some countries including Brunei, Bahamas, Iceland, Barbados, St Lucia, and Grenada have less population than those who applied for such examinations. The question is why everyone is running after government jobs without taking initiatives in a promising country like Bangladesh? The answer is very simple and straightforward.



That is, the benefits and security that one gets in a government job, one does not get as an entrepreneur. A government employee gets a certain amount of salary at the end of the month, gets extra bonus along with salary in various festivals. Even if there is any natural calamity or adverse situation, his monthly salary remains intact. That is, at the end of the month he will get a certain amount of salary.



But when it comes to entrepreneurship, it is seen only fear and uncertainty. Socially in Bangladesh, no one can see the development of others. We constantly see in social media and mass media that when many returnees from abroad come to the country and start integrated agriculture projects on their own initiative, it does not see the light of day or is not allowed to see the light of day because of some evil people in the village.



In March 2021, a person named Sohag in Bagerhat spent Tk 3lakh on 1 acre 32 decimal land and took care of 1300 banana trees. But miscreants cut down all his banana trees. As a result, Sohag had to sit on the road. Jalal Uddin planted about one hundred Amrapali trees in Naogaon two years ago. No one knows who cut down all his trees at night.



Again, miscreants cut down 80 mango trees in an orchard in Baraigram upazila of Natore due to previous enmity. We regularly see many such news on television or in the pages of newspapers.An entrepreneur tries to set up a project by borrowing money at the initial stage. No bank, NGO or individual wants to give money to someone who is already unemployed.If one person is going to succeed, in most cases the enemy behind the project destroys everything one puts in the way.



In Bangladesh, the number of entrepreneurs in agriculture, fisheries and other fields will increase to a large extent if their security is ensured. After training the entrepreneurs from the government, if they get the necessary initial financial support from the government, new work areas will be created in the country.



In this country, thousands of young people are constantly roaming around with new ideas. They do not have the courage to advance due to fear of initial investment and security. For those who dare to come forward, many suffer losses due to social hostility or animosity.Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly inspired the youth to become entrepreneurs in her various speeches. A new market will be created in Bangladesh only if the government can strengthen the necessary basic training, cooperation and ensure proper security.



The writer is a student, Dept of Political Science, University of Rajshahi

















