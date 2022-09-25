

When joy turns into annoyance



According to a news report, front-paged in this daily on Friday, while disembarking from the capital's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport heading towards Bangladesh Football Federation- BFF building - Krishna Rani Sarker and Shamsun nahar, two key booters of our national women football side discovered their respective luggage to be broken with cash and other valuables stolen.



The BFF has been reported to have taken formal steps by filing two separate general diaries-GDs in this connection.



However, Biman and Civil Aviation officials at the airport rejected this allegation of theft. We do not opine for or against the officials' stance in this regard as it is purely a matter of thorough investigation. And as the girls on their way to Dhaka from Kathmandu moved at many places, we do not deny any possibility of this theft to have taken place in any other spot other than Dhaka airport.



But in the wake of recent alarming rise in theft and missing of luggage in our domestic and international airports, especially HSIA, any link of HSIA to this incident will be nothing surprising.



Reports run in media regarding theft of valuables and money in country's different airports almost regularly not only lay bare the sorry state of mismanagement, poor maintenance and ill monitoring, vulnerable state of luggage security also reminds us the refusal of some foreign airlines and airfreights including Australia to take any product from Bangladesh in the recent years.



Weak regulatory systems and corrupt management in an airport of international standard cannot be accepted. The poor management of HSIA has tarnished the image of Bangladesh in the outside world.



An international airport is called the gateway of a country. And since people from different parts of the world travel through this port of entry, most countries remain cautious to keep it comfortable while beefing up security whenever needed. And the image of a country depends on how best it can provide quality service and security to passengers. Customs, NSI, intelligence and other security forces are deployed inside the airport. And the theft of our soccer heroines' valuables and money by evading such a security would be very unfortunate.



It is imperative that the government should immediately address security dilemmas and improve services that include passengers and ground handling. And there is no alternative to deploying sufficient number of honest and skilled security personnel in this regard.

