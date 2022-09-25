30 injured in Magura villagers clash

MAGURA, Sept 24: At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers at Chhongacha village in Sreepur upazila of the district on Saturday.

Of the injured, Ashraful,30, Khalil Sardar,35, Milan Sardar,32, Akkach ,50, Monirul Sheikh,30, Jewel Sheikh,30, Ruhul Mondal,50, Sher Ali Mondal,40, Nurul Mondal,42, Taijo Mondal,48, Rezaul Mondal ,35, Shaheenur Mondal,32, Pannu Sheikh,40, Shaon Islam Shanto,12, Swadhani Mondal ,13, were admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital.

According to locals, Chand Ali, of Chhongacha village of the upazila and Habibur Rahman had been at loggerhead for a long time over establishing supremacy in the area.

As a sequel to the rivalry, supporters of Chand Ali locked into an altercation with followers of Habib around 9:00am on Saturday. -UNB