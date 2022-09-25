In-laws held over death of woman in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 24: Police detained parents-in-laws in connection with murder of a housewife in Tarash upazila in Sirajganj Saturday allegedly by her husband.

The deceased was Nasima Khatun, 22, from Chak Jhurjhuri village.

According to neighbours, Nasima before her death alleged her husband Sumon and three of his associates tried to kill her.

Nasima and Sumon were married seven years ago and they have two children. Due to Nasima's feud with her in-laws Sumon took her to Dhaka few days ago but they returned home on Friday evening.

Around 3:00am Saturday, neighbor Somej Ali and others spotted Sumon and some people trying to strangle Nasima beside a pond.

Sumon and his associates fled the spot immediately seeing them. Later neighbours rescued Nasima and took to her husband's house but no one opened the gate. At that time Nasima breathed her last.

Later, locals locked Sumon's father Sarwar Hossain,55, and mother Firoza Begum,50, in their house and informed police, said Officer-in-Charge of Tarash police station.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and Sumon's parents have been taken into police custody for questioning, said OC Shahidul Islam.

A FIR was lodged at Tarash police station and efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused, he said. -UNB







