289 bottles of Phensidyl recovered in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 24: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 289 bottles of contraband Phensidyl from Shibganj upazila in the district early on Saturday.

BGB said, acting on a tip off, a patrol team of BGB from Shialmara border out post conducted a raid at Sonapur village about 900 yards inside Bangladesh territory from border pillar No. 187 at around 2:30 am and found the phensidyl in an abandoned condition.

Commanding officer of 59 battalion Lieutenant Colonel Ameer Hossain Molla confirmed this. -BSS















