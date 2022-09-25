Video
289 bottles of Phensidyl recovered in C'nawabganj

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 24: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 289 bottles of contraband Phensidyl from Shibganj upazila in the district early on Saturday.
BGB said, acting on a tip off, a patrol team of BGB from Shialmara border out post conducted a raid at Sonapur village about 900 yards inside Bangladesh territory from border pillar No. 187 at around 2:30 am and found the phensidyl in an abandoned condition.
Commanding officer of 59 battalion Lieutenant Colonel Ameer Hossain Molla confirmed this.    -BSS


