Maintain communal harmony during Durga Puja: KCC Mayor

KHULNA, Sept 24: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Saturday stressed the need for maintaining communal harmony to ensure peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu Community.

He also hoped that the celebration of Durga Puja will be ended amid great enthusiasm in the city and all nine upazilas of the district with the cooperation of masses.

KCC Mayor said these while speaking at a meeting of Khulna Zila Samajik Samprity Parishad at the Zila Shilpokola Academy here as chief guest.

Aiming at strengthening social fastening and inter religion relations, Khulna District Administration organized the meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna Md Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.

Religion is everyone's but festival is universal, KCC Mayor said that Bangladesh is an example of religious harmony across the world, the chief guest said.






