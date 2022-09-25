Video
Two of family killed in Dinajpur road crash

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

DINAJPUR, Sept 24: Two members of a family were killed and another was injured after a truck knocked them down in front of M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital in Dinajpur district early Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ali, son of Makbul Hossain, and Azgar, brother-in-law of Ali and son of Azizul Haque.
Md Zakaria, sub-inspector at Kotwali Police Station, said the speeding truck hit the trio at the Khoarer intersection at 5:00am when they were on their way to a relative's place.
The crash left Ali and Azgar dead on the spot, the officer said. "The injured, Makbul, another brother-in-law of Ali, is being treated at Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital. His condition is critical." Police have seized the truck. "Efforts are on to nab its driver," the officer said.     -UNB


