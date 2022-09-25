RAB arrests a notorious criminal from Sitakunda in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 24: The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a notorious criminal, also an accused of 10 cases, from South Sonaichari area of Sitakunda Upazila here earlier on Saturday morning.

The arrested person was identified as Delwar Hossain, 38, son of Ruhul Amin, hailed from Barabkunda area of Sitakunda thana of the district.

Nurul Afsar, Senior Assistant Director of RAB-7 told the reporters that based on secret information, a RAB team arrested Delwar Hossain from South Sonaichari area, at early hours of Saturday.

The arrested person is accused in a total of ten criminal cases including gang rape, robbery, arms, explosives; special powers act, clash, theft and obstructing government work with Sitakunda Thana.

The arrested person was handed over to the concern police station for further action. -BSS














