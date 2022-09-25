

SIBL opens fifteen agent banking outlets

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the agent outlets as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, made the opening statement.

Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Chief Remittance Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Md. Mashiur Rahman, were present.

