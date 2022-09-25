

Novoair wins best on time performance award

"Monitor Airline of the Year-2022" event held at a prominent hotel in the capital on Friday. Mes-Bah-Ul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of Novoair, received those award from Mahbub Ali MP, State minister of Civil aviation and Tourism.

The award was awarded based on the online survey of regular passengers organized by the prominent Travel and Tourism publication "The Bangladesh Monitor".

Mes-Bah-Ul Islam, Head of Marketing & Sales of Novoair said, This recognition will encourage us in the Future. NOVOAIR is committed to provide the highest level of service since its beginning. Novoair has earned passengers trust for safe air travel and on time flight operation. Our commitment to complete passenger satisfaction and superior service will continue at all levels of our operations.

Novoair currently operating daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar,Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.



















