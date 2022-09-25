

US-Bangla wins Best Domestic Airlines of the Year award

The award was accorded for best in-flight service, number of passengers on domestic routes, on-time departures, number of flights and increased connectivity in the country's air routes. Award has been given by "The Bangladesh Monitor", one of the travel related fortnights of Bangladesh, says a press release.

Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun received the "Best Domestic Airline of the Year-2022" award from the Chief Guest of the ceremony, Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister Md. Mahbub Ali MP.

The award was formally presented at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on Friday. Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor ShibliRubaiyat-ul-Islam, online travel agency Triplover Head of Operations NishaTasnim and other dignitaries were present at the award ceremony among others.

Apart from this, US-Bangla Airlines received Silver Award in Best Regional Airline and Best On-time Flight Departure category and Bronze Award in Best Economic Class Food category. Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of the airline, feels that "all recognitions towards US-Bangla Airlines are a reward for the confidence of the passengers."

It may be noted here that US-Bangla Airlines was awarded 'Best Domestic Airline' by Bangladesh Monitor, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Bangladesh Chapter "Airline of the Year" in 2016.











