

India’s MVS Engineering takes part in Bangla edexpo

The international exhibition features the latest technologies and practices in the sector and over 650 brands from 15 countries are taking part at the fair. Over 2500 health professionals and 6,000 trade are expected to participate at the fair.

MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd, the reputed Indian company that specialised in setting up oxygen plants, is participating in the fair. A visitor can get information about MVS Engineering and its products at M165 booth of no. 2 hall of the ICCB, says a press release.

Founded in 1977, MVS Engineering continues to be at the forefront of technology and has supplied 10,000+ air & gas systems worldwide. It is a turnkey supplier and is a market leader in on-site systems for continuous uninterrupted supply of high-purity gases and dry air. Easy Medic is the sole distributor of MVS Engineering in Bangladesh. The two entities have recently signed a deal in this regard. Now Easy Medic can install an oxygen plant at any hospital in Bangladesh with the technical assistance of MVS Engineering.













A three-day Bangla Medexpo started to showcase Medical, Surgical, Hospital Equipment, Diagnostic Products and Consumables at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Friday.The international exhibition features the latest technologies and practices in the sector and over 650 brands from 15 countries are taking part at the fair. Over 2500 health professionals and 6,000 trade are expected to participate at the fair.MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd, the reputed Indian company that specialised in setting up oxygen plants, is participating in the fair. A visitor can get information about MVS Engineering and its products at M165 booth of no. 2 hall of the ICCB, says a press release.Founded in 1977, MVS Engineering continues to be at the forefront of technology and has supplied 10,000+ air & gas systems worldwide. It is a turnkey supplier and is a market leader in on-site systems for continuous uninterrupted supply of high-purity gases and dry air. Easy Medic is the sole distributor of MVS Engineering in Bangladesh. The two entities have recently signed a deal in this regard. Now Easy Medic can install an oxygen plant at any hospital in Bangladesh with the technical assistance of MVS Engineering.