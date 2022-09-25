Video
Sheltech hands over building to landowner, customers

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. one of the pioneers in the Real Estate and Housing Industry of Bangladesh on Saturday handed over a 14-storey building named Sheltech Astra to the relevant customers and landowner at Shahti Nagar on Saturday.
The handing over ceremony was held at Sheltech Tower lounge,  situated at Sheikh Russel Square, west panthapath, in the afternoon of the day.
Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. was established in 1988, and over the last 34 years Sheltech constructed over 3800 units (Residential and Commercial) all around Dhaka city and has become a symbol for excellence in real estate.
With ISO (ISO 9001:2015) certifications act Sheltech has proved that that, business objectives and policy abide by the standards set forth by the International Organization for Standardization.
Sheltech handed over more than 162 real estate projectS to the relevant landowners and unit buyers throughout these years on promising time. Sheltech has more than 40 residential and commercial ongoing projects in this capital city, it said in a press release.
Near Rajarbagh Police Line, Shanti Nagar area is surroundings by renowned educational institutes, shopping venues, health facilities and commercial facilities.
Sheltech Astra was built between 16th January 2018 to September 2022 by following all the protocols and procedure of RAJUK. This residential cum commercial complex consists of 31 residential flat and 5 commercial space.
For highest security purpose and residential environment there is separate entry for residential and commercial units. Sheltech Astra has huge parking facilities, 2 lifts, modern security and firefighting system. This apartment built with full height glass windows in each commercial unit for natural illumination and views of the city
In this handover Ceremony Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, Chief Executive Officer of Sheltech was present along with other officials of Sheltech, Landowner and unit buyers.
