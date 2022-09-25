

LG launches toll-free number for customer service

Customers of LG Electronics will get the full benefit of LG's innovative solutions for satisfying customers' needs. For any assistance with their LG products, customers can call 08000-545454 between 8:30 am to 8:30 pm any day of the week to get reliable service from LG Electronics.

The launching ceremony was attended by Youngil Ko (MD, LG Bangladesh), Hasan Mahmudul (Head of Corporate Branding, GTM, New Biz), Ashiqul Islam (Head of Consumer Electronics & IT), and Farhad Hossen (Manager, Customer Department).

Speaking at the event, Youngil Ko, MD, LG Bangladesh said, "At LG, we are glad to launch our toll-free number for customer care as customers can now call us for assistance completely free of charge. This service will help customers to reach out to us and understand how to use LG products to the best of their satisfaction."

Farhad Hossen, Manager, LG Customer Department, said "The best part about this toll-free service is that customers can explain the issues they are facing in more detail so that we can provide a clear solution to them without doing several back-and-forth follow-up calls. With this service, we hope to provide customers our continued support with LG products."











