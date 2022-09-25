Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LG launches toll-free number for customer service

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

LG launches toll-free number for customer service

LG launches toll-free number for customer service

LG Electronics in Bangladesh, has recently inaugurated their toll-free customer service in association with Digicon Technologies Ltd.
Customers of LG Electronics will get the full benefit of LG's innovative solutions for satisfying customers' needs. For any assistance with their LG products, customers can call 08000-545454 between 8:30 am to 8:30 pm any day of the week to get reliable service from LG Electronics.
The launching ceremony was attended by Youngil Ko (MD, LG Bangladesh), Hasan Mahmudul (Head of Corporate Branding, GTM, New Biz), Ashiqul Islam (Head of Consumer Electronics & IT), and Farhad Hossen (Manager, Customer Department).
Speaking at the event, Youngil Ko, MD, LG Bangladesh said, "At LG, we are glad to launch our toll-free number for customer care as customers can now call us for assistance completely free of charge. This service will help customers to reach out to us and understand how to use LG products to the best of their satisfaction."
Farhad Hossen, Manager, LG Customer Department, said "The best part about this toll-free service is that customers can explain the issues they are facing in more detail so that we can provide a clear solution to them without doing several back-and-forth follow-up calls. With this service, we hope to provide customers our continued support with LG products."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens fifteen agent banking outlets
Inflation, unrest challenge BD miracle economy
Brazil’s business sector still supports Bolsonaro
Novoair  wins best on time performance award
US-Bangla wins Best Domestic Airlines of the Year award
Pak default fears spike on report of UN debt suspension advice
French energy giant makes major new investment in Qatar gas
India’s MVS Engineering takes part in Bangla edexpo


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft