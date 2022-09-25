

GP holds 5G trials in divisional cities

GP earlier successfully completed the 5G trial in Dhaka and Chattogram on July 26, 2022, taking the first feat in realizing the 'Smart Bangladesh' vision, says a press release.

Accordingly starting from September 29, 5G will gradually be made available in different locations, including Gulshan GPC, BTRC Serving IEB (Dhaka), BUET building, Mirabazar (Sylhet), Kolatoli (Cox's Bazar), Khulna, Mymensingh Grameenphone regional office, Rajshahi Alupatti Mor, Rangpur New Market (City Corp, Payra Chattar), Chittagong Pahartoly and Cumilla Grameenphone regional office so that mass people can experience the power of 5G network.

Invited guests and media stakeholders were given an opportunity to experience 5G at the Innovation Lab of GP, where they experienced advanced technologies and different use cases like Robotic Arms, AR Video, VR Gaming, AR Selfie, Cloud Gaming, etc.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder was present at the event as the Chief Guest, while Engr. Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed, Commissioner, E&O, BTRC; Abu Syed Diljar Hossain, Commissioner, L&L, BTRC; Brig. General Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel, PSC, Director General, SM, BTRC; Brig. General Nasim Parvez, NDC, AFWC, PSC, Director General, SS; Ashish Kumar Kundu, Director General, L&L, BTRC; Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman; CMO Sajjad Hasib; CDSO Solaiman Alam; CTO Jai Prakash; CCAO Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen and other high officials from Grameenphone, Wipro, Huawei and ZTE graced the ceremony with their presence.

In its continuation of July 26 event, the tech service leader will now be rolling out 5G in eight divisional cities across the country for people to experience 5G connectivity and open up new horizons to be explored.

Shyam Sunder Sikder said: "The number of internet users, as well as smartphone penetration, is increasing day by day, reflecting that the country is going through a huge digital transformation. There are some challenges in ensuring quality of service and we are working together to resolve them.

"But it does not necessarily stop us from welcoming new technology. We need to democratize technology if we want to reap the benefits of digitalization at a global pace. To accelerate this and tap into the potential of the 4IR, we need advanced technology like 5G, which will help us explore new possibilities.

"I thank Grameenphone for taking this initiative to trial 5G nationwide, enabling people to experience new forms of communication and the industries to thrive."

"Empowering societies and creating opportunities for all through democratizing the power of technology is at the core of Grameenphone. With the imminent 4IR, we believe it is our responsibility to accelerate the ongoing digitalization and harness the opportunities by pioneering the revolution to enable the nation to achieve its vision of becoming a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

"Being the first to spearhead the eras of connectivity from 2G, 3G, 4G to now 5G we envision being the connectivity partner to transform Bangladesh with high speed connectivity and advanced industrial solutions," said GP CEO Yasir Azman in his key note.















