Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK axes EU-inherited cap on banker bonuses

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, Sept 24: Britain on Friday axed a cap on bankers' bonuses aimed at boosting London's finance sector after Brexit, raising anger amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng removed an EU-inherited policy that limits bankers' bonuses at twice the basic salary.
But the move, along with the scrapping of the top income tax bracket, triggered stinging criticism from opposition parties and unions.
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose finance chief also outlined a costly freeze on energy bills to help households and business, said removing the bonus cap would stimulate economic growth and jobs.
Kwarteng followed up by stating that Britain needed "global banks to... invest jobs here and pay taxes here in London -- not in Paris, not in Frankfurt and not in New York".
"All the bonus cap did was to push up the basic salaries of bankers or drive activity outside Europe," the chancellor of the exchequer told parliament in a mini budget on Friday.
"It never capped total remuneration... so as a consequence of this we are going to get rid of it."
A strong UK economy "has always depended on a strong financial services sector", Kwarteng insisted.
Britain's cap had been in place since 2014, a legacy of membership of the European Union that Britain exited last year.
Brussels introduced the cap across the bloc following the global financial crisis, when banks received enormous state bailouts.
In another boost to high-earners on Friday, Kwarteng removed the 45-percent top rate of income tax levied on earnings above £150,000 ($169,000).
A new top rate of 40 percent would be applied to all annual salaries above £50,000.
Opposition politicians slammed the budget as boosting the rich, although income tax was cut slightly for all earners.
"It is all based on an outdated ideology that says if we simply reward those who are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit," said Rachel Reeves, finance spokeswoman for the main opposition Labour party.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens fifteen agent banking outlets
Inflation, unrest challenge BD miracle economy
Brazil’s business sector still supports Bolsonaro
Novoair  wins best on time performance award
US-Bangla wins Best Domestic Airlines of the Year award
Pak default fears spike on report of UN debt suspension advice
French energy giant makes major new investment in Qatar gas
India’s MVS Engineering takes part in Bangla edexpo


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft