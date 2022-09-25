Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

German Chancellor to visit Gulf states on energy hunt

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

FRANFURT, Sept 24: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will on Saturday begin a two-day tour of Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of sealing new energy deals with the fossil fuel exporters.
Scholz, accompanied by a sizeable industry delegation, will first head to Saudi Arabia before visiting the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Sunday.
The chancellor hopes to agree new energy partnerships with the oil- and gas-rich Gulf states, with the loss of Russian supplies in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Scholz however is faced with a diplomatic balancing act, as he will have to navigate significant differences with his hosts over human rights.
"We are meeting with difficult partners there," a government source said, but Germany "cannot rule out working together" with them.
Scholz's planned meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday is seen as particularly sensitive. Bin Salman was until recently regarded as a pariah in the West due to his suspected role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens fifteen agent banking outlets
Inflation, unrest challenge BD miracle economy
Brazil’s business sector still supports Bolsonaro
Novoair  wins best on time performance award
US-Bangla wins Best Domestic Airlines of the Year award
Pak default fears spike on report of UN debt suspension advice
French energy giant makes major new investment in Qatar gas
India’s MVS Engineering takes part in Bangla edexpo


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft