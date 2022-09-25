Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers Tk400 cashback on Mastercard bill payment

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Desk

Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has brought a cashback offer of up to BDT 400 on Mastercard credit card bill payments.
To get this offer, the consumers must save their Bangladesh Bank-approved Mastercard credit cards in the Nagad app, says a press release.
The Nagad app has the facility to pay bills by adding Bangladesh Bank-approved debit or credit cards. This time, Nagad brings exciting news for the credit card users.
A credit card bill can be paid instantly by going to the "Bill Pay" option of Nagad and clicking on the "Credit Card Bill" payment option. In this way, a customer will get 1.5 percent cashback on two cycles or up to a maximum of BDT 400.
This benefit will be available for both the newly saved cards and cards that were saved previously in the Nagad app. This cashback will be disbursed in two cycles. The first cycle, which started on 21 of this month, will continue till October 20, 2022.
A 1.5 per cent or a maximum of BDT 200 cashback will be available if one saves or pays the bill from a newly saved Mastercard credit card.
Later, the second cycle will run from October 21 to November 30, 2022. During this time, if you pay the bill from a MasterCard credit card, you will get 1.5 percent cashback or a maximum of BDT 200.
A consumer can get cashback only once from one bank card in a cycle. But they will get this benefit again in the new cycle.
Customers can avail of this facility from multiple banks' Mastercard cards in the same cycle and in that case the consumer will get a maximum cashback of BDT 200.
To activate the offer, the consumer must first select "Bill Pay" from the Nagad app. Then they have to select "Credit Card".
In the next step, select "Mastercard Credit Card Bill". Then select "Remember Me" and select "Proceed". Select "MasterCard Credit Card Bill" from the next list. Set the bill amount and press next with the PIN.
Finally, tap and hold the bottom of the screen to complete the transaction.
About getting this cashback facility, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, the Chief Business Officer of Nagad, said, "`Nagad always wants to provide more digital services to its consumers. Paying the Mastercard credit card bills through Nagad will be a hassle-free process for the consumers. We have started this cashback campaign as we want to make them more interested in this matter. We hope consumers will no longer have to wait in line at the banks to pay their bills. They will get this benefit from Nagad."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens fifteen agent banking outlets
Inflation, unrest challenge BD miracle economy
Brazil’s business sector still supports Bolsonaro
Novoair  wins best on time performance award
US-Bangla wins Best Domestic Airlines of the Year award
Pak default fears spike on report of UN debt suspension advice
French energy giant makes major new investment in Qatar gas
India’s MVS Engineering takes part in Bangla edexpo


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft