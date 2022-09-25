Nagad offers Tk400 cashback on Mastercard bill payment

Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has brought a cashback offer of up to BDT 400 on Mastercard credit card bill payments.

To get this offer, the consumers must save their Bangladesh Bank-approved Mastercard credit cards in the Nagad app, says a press release.

The Nagad app has the facility to pay bills by adding Bangladesh Bank-approved debit or credit cards. This time, Nagad brings exciting news for the credit card users.

A credit card bill can be paid instantly by going to the "Bill Pay" option of Nagad and clicking on the "Credit Card Bill" payment option. In this way, a customer will get 1.5 percent cashback on two cycles or up to a maximum of BDT 400.

This benefit will be available for both the newly saved cards and cards that were saved previously in the Nagad app. This cashback will be disbursed in two cycles. The first cycle, which started on 21 of this month, will continue till October 20, 2022.

A 1.5 per cent or a maximum of BDT 200 cashback will be available if one saves or pays the bill from a newly saved Mastercard credit card.

Later, the second cycle will run from October 21 to November 30, 2022. During this time, if you pay the bill from a MasterCard credit card, you will get 1.5 percent cashback or a maximum of BDT 200.

A consumer can get cashback only once from one bank card in a cycle. But they will get this benefit again in the new cycle.

Customers can avail of this facility from multiple banks' Mastercard cards in the same cycle and in that case the consumer will get a maximum cashback of BDT 200.

To activate the offer, the consumer must first select "Bill Pay" from the Nagad app. Then they have to select "Credit Card".

In the next step, select "Mastercard Credit Card Bill". Then select "Remember Me" and select "Proceed". Select "MasterCard Credit Card Bill" from the next list. Set the bill amount and press next with the PIN.

Finally, tap and hold the bottom of the screen to complete the transaction.

About getting this cashback facility, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, the Chief Business Officer of Nagad, said, "`Nagad always wants to provide more digital services to its consumers. Paying the Mastercard credit card bills through Nagad will be a hassle-free process for the consumers. We have started this cashback campaign as we want to make them more interested in this matter. We hope consumers will no longer have to wait in line at the banks to pay their bills. They will get this benefit from Nagad."





