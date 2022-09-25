

KOICA, POSCO, Inha Univ promoting vocational training

Under this project, a fourth training completion ceremony was held Friday.

KOICA Country Director Young-ah Doh, POSCO Vice-President Park Chul Ho and Center for International Development Cooperation and Innovation of Inha University Director of Yoo Hong Sung were present.

KOICA is implementing the programme under inclusive business solution, which refers to an approach that addresses the challenges faced by low-income people in partner countries while providing employment and business opportunities for them.

As of 2022, 427 youths have graduated from the programme. Of them, 290 graduates have been recruited by POSCO at the construction sites in Matarbari, according to a media statement. UNB











The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), POSCO and the Inha University are supporting a skills training programme in Matarbari of Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali to promote vocational training and employment for youth and strengthen the income-generating capacity of the local labour force.Under this project, a fourth training completion ceremony was held Friday.KOICA Country Director Young-ah Doh, POSCO Vice-President Park Chul Ho and Center for International Development Cooperation and Innovation of Inha University Director of Yoo Hong Sung were present.KOICA is implementing the programme under inclusive business solution, which refers to an approach that addresses the challenges faced by low-income people in partner countries while providing employment and business opportunities for them.As of 2022, 427 youths have graduated from the programme. Of them, 290 graduates have been recruited by POSCO at the construction sites in Matarbari, according to a media statement. UNB