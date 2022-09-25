Portsmouth BD Chamber, CCCI sign interaction MoU



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 24: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the United Kingdom (UK) - based Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association (PBBA) at CCCI office, at the World Trade Center of the port city on Saturday.The MoU signed with the aim of promoting interactions between the two chambers, bilateral cooperation, exchange of information and experience, and support for the development of commercial relations between the two regions and the cooperation of the concerned businessmen.CCCI Senior Vice President Tarfdar Md Ruhul Amin, Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association Chairman Raja Ali, Chamber Director Anjan Shekhar Das, Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association Chairman Advisor Shah F Atahar, Chamber Directors Md Shahriar Jahan, Hasnat Md Abu Obaida, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, Md Iftekhar Faisal, SM Tahsin Jonaid, Mohammad Adnanul Islam, Tanvir Mostafa Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim) and former director Mahfuzul Haque Shah spoke on the occasion.Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin called upon UK businessmen to invest in Chattogram to explore the geographical advantage. Besides, he expressed hope that this agreement between Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association and Chittagong Chamber will strengthen the economic relations between the two countries.Raja Ali, chairman of Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association, said there are many similarities between the two regions due to port facilities. Through this MoU, business relationship will develop between the two business communities.