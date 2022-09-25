Video
Dhaka public transport introduce e-tickets on trial

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Public transport owners have introduced an e-ticketing system for bus services experimentally in Dhaka to prevent extra fares.
The pilot programme received a "good response" from passengers after its launch on four routes, said Khandker Enayet Ullah, president of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association.
The routes and companies are Dhakeshwari-bound Mirpur Super Link from Mirpur-12, Prajapati and Paristhan from Ghatarchar to Uttara, Basumati Paribahan buses from Gabtoli to Gazipur.
Three more routes used by Asim Paribahan, Rajdhani Paribahan and Noor-e-Makkah will be added to the programme on Sunday, Enayet Ullah said.
Passengers see a huge difference between the waybill system and e-ticketing.
Golam Faruk, a resident of Dhaka's Kalabagan, said the fare from Dhanmondi 27 to Sheora Para was Tk 20 in the waybill system, but it is Tk 13 in e-ticketing. "This method is good for us."
The previous fare from Asad Gate in the capital to Mirpur 1 was Tk 25 which is now Tk 13 in the e-ticketing system.
"There is no scope to charge extra fare from passengers in this system. Hopefully, we will be able to inaugurate the e-ticketing system very soon," said Enayet Ullah.
There will be agents from Dhaka Road Transport Authority at every bus stop. People have to buy a ticket from them to get on the bus. No passenger will be picked up between the stoppages. Students can travel at a 50 percent discount, Enayet Ullah said.    bdnews24.com


