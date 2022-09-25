

MBL wins S Asian Business Excellence Award

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited received the award from Abdul Mannan, MP, Minister of Planning of Bangladesh at a function organized by the SAPS at Hotel Sonargaon on Thursday, 22 September 2022, says a press release.

Morshed Alam, MP, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited was present on the occasion as Special Guest. Shamim Ahmed, DMD, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of Mercantile Bank and other distinguished guests and senior officials from different organisations were present.









