Skill dev a must for new tax officials to meet revenue target

Tax collection by National Board of Revenue fell 8.59 per cent or Tk 28,357 crore short of the actual target set for the July-June period of the previous year 2021-22, according to NBR.

In FY22, NBR managed to collect the highest ever tax of Tk 3,01,643 crore against its initial target of Tk 3,30,000 crore set for the period. In FY 2021-22, direct tax revenue collection shortfall was 1.60 per cent or Tk 1,683 crore against the target of Tk 1,05,475 crore. The government had set a direct tax revenue target for FY23 at Tk 1,22,100 crore which is 15.76 per cent or Tk 16,625 crore higher than FY22 target.

The income tax revenue earnings in July and August of the current fiscal fell short by about 13 per cent as the authority managed to collect Tk 10,373.89 crore against the target of Tk 11,990 crore for the period mainly for lack of skilled manpower and adequate resources.

NBR officials suggested that the government provide facilities for skill development of newly appointed revenue officials as a number of civil service cadres including other officials come from different educational backgrounds. They told: that for ensuring global standard tax culture practices, the government should arrange facilities for the NBR officials like seminars for exchanging knowledge with foreign experts at home and abroad.

Besides, the government should increase the budget allocation for the revenue authority so that revenue officials can work freely to boost the revenue earnings.

However, to meet the revenue earnings target for 2022-23, NBR has strengthened its income tax survey, inspection and monitoring capacity. NBR first secretary on tax policy and rule Md Shahidul Islam thanked the government's policy action that made it mandatory to submit return submission documents for receiving at least 42 government services to boost the direct tax revenue.

'To boost the confidence of the field officials, NBR offers a cash incentive facility for revenue officials based on their achievement on revenue earnings,' he added.

Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said that the revenue collection target for the NBR was challenging due to its limited resources.

He said, 'Government should spend more on facilities for NBR as a big portion of budgetary expenditure comes from the NBR.' It is time for the government to focus on soft development of the revenue authority, he said. Regarding the income tax revenue earning target for the current fiscal year, Majid was hopeful that NBR would easily meet the target if it promoted the 50 per cent tax return compliance.

The government should reform policy and ensure a proper enforcement of the existing policy to increase the number of TIN holders to three crores, he said. Moreover, enhancing quality of NBR's digital services is essential.











