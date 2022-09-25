Video
Sunday, 25 September, 2022
Labour Party criticises UK govt economic plans

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sept 24: Britain's main opposition Labour Party criticised the Conservative government's economic plans on Friday, saying the new prime minister and finance minister were like "two desperate gamblers in a casino" who had run out of ideas.
Rachel Reeves, Labour's finance policy chief, said the fiscal statement, or mini budget, set out by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng had prioritised big business over working people by relying on a theory of "trickle down economics".
"The prime minister and chancellor (finance minister) are like two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run," she told parliament. "The argument peddled by the chancellor today isn't a great new idea, or a game changer as the minister said."    Reuters


